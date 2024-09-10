KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the family of blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, who passed away in the United Kingdom last night, in a Facebook post today.

“Condolences to the family of blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, also known as RPK, who was reported to have passed away last night in Manchester, United Kingdom. I am deeply saddened and pray that his soul is granted forgiveness by Allah SWT and that his family is granted strength and resilience, Insya-Allah,” said Anwar.

Born on September 27, 1950, in Surrey, England, the late Raja Petra had studied at Kolej Melayu Kuala Kangsar and Victoria Institution, according to Bernama.

He founded the website Malaysia Today, which built a huge following by publishing political conspiracy theories about the political class.

He was survived by a wife, five children and two grandkids.

In a separate post, Anwar also extended his condolences to the family of former Member of Parliament for Peringat (now Ketereh) Muhamad Mustafa, who passed away yesterday.

“Brother Muhamad was a good friend. I pray for his family to be blessed with strength and for his soul to be forgiven of all sins and granted a special place beside Him,” Anwar wrote in his post.

Muhamad, 66, died at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian, at 11.20pm last night due to heart complications.

He had also served as a Member of the Dewan Negara from 2017 to 2020 and as a Member of the State Assembly for Demit from 2008 to 2013.