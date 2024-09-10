KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Raja Petra Kamarudin, the political blogger at the centre of many political controversies, died in the United Kingdom last night, Free Malaysia Today reported this morning.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Raja Idris, this morning. Raja Petra was 73.

“It is with great sadness that I am informing you that my loving brother, Raja Petra Kamarudin, has just passed away at 11.26pm UK time on Monday September 9 in Manchester, UK,” the brother was quoted as saying.

Raja Petra, popularly known as RPK, was born on September 27, 1950.

He founded the website Malaysia Today, which built a huge following by publishing political conspiracy theories about the political class.

He was survived by a wife, five children and two grandkids.