KUCHING, Sept 10 — The appointment of PBH Asset Management Sdn Bhd (PBHAMSB) to maintain the Sarawak Pan-Borneo Highway (PBH) was in accordance with the procurement procedures approved by the federal government, said Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Works Minister said the appointment fulfilled all conditions laid down by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and pointed out the company holds the Government Employment Certificate (SPKK) and the Certificate of Registration of Local Consortium/Joint Venture Contractors under the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia.

Nanta said this in a statement in response to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s questioning of PBHAMSB’s appointment to maintain the Sarawak portion of PBH.

Thanking Chong for his concern, Nanta said he agreed that it is vital for maintenance works of the infrastructural asset to run smoothly and its quality to be safe and comfortable, particularly for Sarawakian road users.

The Kapit MP said PBH project works commenced in 2015 and are now almost 100 per cent completed.

He said to ensure continuous service as well as road user safety and comfort, the MoF, in a letter dated September 8, 2022, approved the appointment of PBHAMSB to maintain the highway for a three-year period starting September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2027.

He pointed out that assessment and due diligence made on the company via, among others, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), found it operates in Kuching.

He added PBHAMSB has been directly involved in the development of the Sarawak portion of the PBH project since 2015.

“Based on this experience, the company was awarded the maintenance work on the 829km-long road,” Nanta said.

“The company, too, was committed to its vendors programme as well as graduate training under its protege programme.”

He also pointed out that the contract was in temporary form and part of interim measures to ensure the Sarawak PBH is properly maintained even after the completion of construction.

This is also to ensure that Sarawakians could enjoy the benefits afforded by the highway immediately with road user safety and comfort in mind, he said.

On Friday, Chong had questioned why PBHAMSB was awarded the contract and claimed that the company was over 90 per cent owned by Peninsular Malaysians.

He also called for the government to help local entrepreneurs. — The Borneo Post