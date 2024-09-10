KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A bus driver who was arrested for uploading a TikTok video of his passenger, believed to be a primary school student, and referring to them as “darling” or “crush” was charged at the Muar Sessions Court today.

Astro Awani reported that the 24-year-old defendant, who was seen crying in the dock, pleaded not guilty as the two charges were read out by the interpreter in front of Judge Sayani Mohd Nor.

According to the first charge, the defendant, who goes by the handle ‘Abang Bas’ on Tiktok, is accused of committing physical sexual abuse by kissing the cheek of a four-year-old girl, who is also his niece, for sexual purposes between 5pm and 6pm inside a school bus in Simpang Renggam, Kluang district, from April to September 2024.

For this offence, he is charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and could be sentenced under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning.

For the second charge, the defendant is accused of repeatedly observing a nine-year-old girl for sexual purposes between 5pm and 6pm inside the same school bus this month.

Therefore, the defendant is charged with committing non-physical sexual abuse under Section 15(a)(iii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which can be sentenced under Section 15 of the same act. If convicted, he could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both.

Previously, the prosecution, handled by State Prosecutor Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif, proposed a bail amount of RM50,000 for each charge.

He argued that the case is serious and has drawn public attention, with various comments urging the authorities to take strict action.

Additionally, given that one of the victims is his niece, the prosecution requested an additional condition prohibiting the defendant from contacting the victim and her sister and mother, who are also prosecution witnesses.

The defendant, represented by lawyer Umar Zulkarnain, pleaded for a lower bail amount, citing his lack of a steady income as he works only as a school bus driver.

Judge Sayani then granted bail at RM30,000 for both charges and set October 10 for a case mention and document submission.

Last week, a video circulated on TikTok showing a man, believed to be a school bus driver, referring to a passenger, who is suspected to be a primary school student, as “crush” and “darling”.

The post received public backlash, with many deeming it inappropriate and potentially considered sexual harassment of a child.

Following this, the single defendant was arrested by a team from the Kluang District Police Headquarters around 2:57am last Friday.