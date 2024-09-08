SEREMBAN, Sept 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the Seremban southbound rest and service (R&R) area on the North-South Expressway, marking the launch of the country’s first sustainable highway R&R.

He emphasised that the development of this first sustainable R&R is a significant step toward prioritising facilities that benefit the public.

“I have travelled this highway for decades, and I have never seen an R&R as impressive and sustainable as this one. The people of Seremban and Negeri Sembilan are fortunate to have such a facility; it is a great start for both traders and the community,” he said.

“This marks a crucial milestone for our country — balancing development with addressing the needs of the grassroots. This R&R features the best surau, incorporating natural ventilation, solar energy, and water conservation. I extend my gratitude for this outstanding initiative,” he added.

“This fantastic facility is unique to Seremban. If we are committed to innovation and sustainability, we can elevate our country to greater heights,” he said. — Bernama