KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has delayed the announcement of its candidate for the Mahkota State Legislative Assembly by-election, which was supposed to be made on Monday.

According to Sinar Harian, Johor PN chairman, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, said the postponement was due to unavoidable circumstances and issues related to party management.

“Today, all PN leaders are involved in the eighth-anniversary celebrations of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, while tomorrow, there will be a PN leadership meeting.

“Today as well, I will be discussing with the central leadership to determine the actual date for the candidate announcement, which may be the day after tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said when contacted by Sinar Harian today.

Last Friday, PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, during a public event in Kampung Bentong, mentioned that PN is expected to announce its Mahkota state by-election candidate within the next three days.

Prior to this, PN chief whip, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, said PN had decided to contest the seat because it had previously belonged to Bersatu.

The Mahkota state by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for September 28, while the nomination day and early voting are scheduled for September 14 and 24, respectively.