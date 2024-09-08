PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will undertake a five-day working visit to China from Sept 8 to 12, aiming to further elevate Malaysia-China ties as both nations mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that during the visit, Ahmad Zahid will attend the 2024 Conference of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum Lianyungang (GPSCFL) and the Malaysia-China Halal Business Forum, as well as hold discussions with State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

“The visit will add momentum to the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and China as both nations celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Relations have continued to grow since its elevation to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2013,” the statement read.

At the joint invitation of Tsang Wai-Hung, Chairman of the GPSCFL, and Chen Zinmin, President of the China Association for Friendship, Ahmad Zahid will attend the 2024 Conference of the GPSCFL in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, starting September 8 to 9.

The conference themed “Win-Win Cooperation under Significant Changes: Building A Global Community of Common Public Security”, will see international leaders come together to address key public security challenges. Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will also participate at the conference

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development is also scheduled to hold discussions with Wang Xiaohong on matters of common interest.

“They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and interest,” the statement read.

Ahmad Zahid will attend the Malaysia-China Halal Business Forum in Shanghai, organised by the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), which will be attended by halal industry players from Malaysia and China on Sept 10.

“He will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MARA Aerospace & Technologies Sdn Bhd and Honeycomb Aerospace Technologies (Beijing) Co Ltd in the field of aviation,” the statement read.

For fifteen consecutive years since 2009, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally. In 2023, total trade with China was valued at RM450.84 billion (US$98.80 billion), contributing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade.

The first half of 2024 recorded a total trade of RM234.09 billion (US$49.53 billion). In the first quarter of 2024, a total of 24 manufacturing projects were approved with investments totalling RM3.4 billion (US$717.7 million). — Bernama



