KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Police have refuted an allegation by a celebrity that it failed to investigate 14 reports that the celebrity lodged over the past two years.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said proper investigations have been conducted where two investigation papers have been opened over reports made by Shakib Abu Bakar Banafee, believed to be the celebrity’s brother and four other individuals.

He said the two investigation papers were opened under Section 409 and Section 420 of the Penal Code, adding that the Attorney General’s Chamber classified the case under Section 409 as ‘no further action’ (NFA) in June due to insufficient evidence to establish elements of criminal breach of trust.

“The decision was upheld by the Solicitor General in August after a review. For the case under Section 420, an investigation is ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

He gave assurances that the police force would conduct a fair and transparent investigation to ensure that the principles of law and justice are always upheld.

Describing the allegation, made through the TikTok account @bettybanafee, as irresponsible, Ramli said the complainant should not hurl accusations at the police simply because the investigation findings were not in their favour. — Bernama