KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has called on all quarters to avoid politicising remarks made by party vice-president Teresa Kok regarding the halal certification issue.

According to a New Straits Times report, Loke noted that as the Seputeh Member of Parliament, Kok has a duty to express her views on matters affecting the public.

“As an MP, she has the responsibility to voice her views, and what was raised is a concern, particularly from non-Muslim restaurants, which may also be affected or required to obtain halal certification.

“So, what was raised is a concern from the community, especially the non-Muslim community.

“Any policy or decision will be discussed at the Cabinet level. It doesn’t need to be politicised,” he was quoted as saying after inaugurating the Perak DAP Convention in Ipoh today.

Loke, who is also the transport minister, added that the proposal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) was still in its early stages and had not yet been submitted for consideration.

“It will also involve amendments to the law and other aspects. So, it has not yet reached the decision-making stage. In our country, it is common for many issues to be politicised.

“That is why, within the government, we try to address these issues. Any concerns that arise can be resolved at the government level through the Cabinet,” he added.

Yesterday, Kok argued that halal certification should remain voluntary, allowing businesses to decide based on market demand rather than being mandated.

She claimed that requiring restaurants and food companies to obtain halal certification would increase operational difficulties and burden small businesses due to additional administrative costs.

Kok’s remarks appear to respond to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s announcement last Thursday that Jakim is reviewing a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies.

Her comments have drawn criticism from Umno leaders, the Opposition, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that Kok’s comments did not reflect the official stance of Pakatan Harapan.