KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Only 116 individuals out of 2,335 nominees were conferred with the 2024 federal awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the number represents an 86 per cent decrease from the 839 recipients at the same ceremony last year.

He explained that each nominee underwent meticulous evaluation as decreed by His Majesty, with multiple levels of screening process coordinated by the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“The evaluation was carried out meticulously, up to the final stage where His Majesty personally reviewed each nominee before granting approval,” he told Bernama.

Therefore, Azuan Effendy said that only one investiture ceremony, held at Istana Negara today, would be officiated by the King at the federal level this year.

Earlier, during the investiture ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim said that each nomination submitted by the government was carefully scrutinised, and only those deemed truly deserving were considered.

His Majesty revealed that some individuals personally lobbied him for the awards carrying the “Tan Sri” and “Datuk” titles, but he chose not to entertain them.

At today’s ceremony, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar headed the list of 116 recipients, being conferred the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN), which carries the title “Tan Sri”.

Of the 116 recipients, 108 attended the ceremony, including three PMN recipients, six Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota recipients (also with the title “Tan Sri”), five Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara recipients (with the title “Datuk”) and one Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja recipient (also carrying the title “Datuk”).

Additionally, three individuals received the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara, Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (four), Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (12), Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (two), Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (24), Pingat Pangkuan Negara (38), Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (nine) and one received the Bintang Jasa Perkasa Persekutuan.

Also gracing the ceremony held at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, along with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were also in attendance. — Bernama