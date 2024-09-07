KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The police are seeking public assistance to locate a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing last night.

Hulu Selangor district police chief, Supt. Ahmad Faizal Tahrim, said the boy, Mohammed Ahil Sekh Abdul Alim, who lives in an apartment in Rawang, Selangor, was last seen at Masjid Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Quran Al Walid in Bukit Beruntung.

“We received a report about the missing child at 8.20pm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black trousers, and white or blue sandals.

“The boy is approximately 100 to 110 cm tall, weighs between 30 and 32kg, does not wear glasses, and has a dark complexion,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Insp. Muhamad Adib Muhamad Helmi at 03-60641222 or the Hulu Selangor District police headquarters at 03-60641223. — Bernama