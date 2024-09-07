KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Parents and guardians are urged to closely monitor their children’s social media activity and establish firm safety boundaries, following growing concerns over children being used as content on platforms like TikTok.

In a press statement this evening, advocacy group PS The Children expressed alarm over the rising trend of minors being featured in social media videos without their consent, which could expose them to privacy violations and grooming behaviours.

The group cited the recent viral TikTok account of a 24-year-old bus driver in Malaysia, who amassed over 600,000 followers by recording videos of minors on his bus without their consent. Some of these videos included inappropriate captions, drawing sexual and harmful comments from viewers.

“This case has shocked the country and highlights the urgent need to address the non-consensual filming of children,” PS The Children said.

“Children under the gaze of public scrutiny are being stripped of their privacy and autonomy, which could have long-term consequences on their sense of self-worth and control over their own bodies.”

The incident, now widely known as the TikTok bus controversy, has reignited conversations around the protection of children’s rights, especially regarding their online presence.

PS The Children stressed that children’s right to privacy, enshrined in Article 16 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, is being compromised when their images and videos are shared without their consent.

“When children are used as content on social media without their permission, it not only violates their right to privacy but also undermines their understanding of personal boundaries,” the group said.

“This can lead to long-term psychological effects, teaching children that they lack control over their own images and narratives.”

The advocacy group further called on adults to take responsibility by setting boundaries and setting a positive example for children on the importance of personal privacy and consent.

“We must empower children to assert their boundaries and make it clear that saying no to adults is not something they should be ashamed of or penalised for,” they added.

Police have since arrested a 24-year-old school bus driver here yesterday after he was alleged to have secretly recorded videos of primary schoolgirls that he uploads in a popular video platform.

The driver was criticised for sexual harassment against children yesterday following several TikTok video posting where he allegedly proclaimed that one of the schoolgirls was his ideal “crush”.