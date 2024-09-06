VLADIVOSTOK, Sept 6 — Russia is coping with sanctions better than many Western observers thought, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, reported Sputnik.

“The Russian experience is a bit different, because you are stronger, larger, and you have this strong resolve and a great history.

“Somehow or other, they are managing things better than many Western observers thought. That is true. We look at the economic figures, look at the agriculture production, the new technology, look at the banking system,” Anwar said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024. — Bernama