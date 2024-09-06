VLADIVOSTOK, Sept 6 — Malaysia hopes for the influx of Russian companies into the country and an increase in the tourist flow between the two countries, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, reported Sputnik.

“With Russia, I think the potential is there. We hope, now that we have talked to a lot of major companies in Russia, to come to Malaysia and increase particularly tourism, that would be of benefit.



“And we are also making it easier for Malaysian tourists to visit Russia,” Anwar said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024. — Bernama