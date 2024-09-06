KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Selected Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flights will serve local dishes as part of their in-flight meals throughout this month.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi announced this in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16.

“In celebration of Malaysia Day, we are featuring two Malaysian favourites – Nasi Kerabu and Nasi Ikan Bakar – on selected flights throughout September 2024,” he said.

“This initiative is part of our broader effort to bring the unique flavours of Malaysia to our passengers,” he added during a MAG press conference held in conjunction with the Matta Fair at Mitec.

In addition, Ahmad Luqman said that MAS has expanded its “Chef on Call” menu options for Business Suite and Business Class passengers, offering a range of local and international dishes – from Laksa Johor to prawn fettuccine – including vegetarian options such as lemon mascarpone tortellini.

“Economy Class passengers can also enjoy an enhanced selection of pre-order meals, ensuring quality dining options for all our customers,” he said.

He also noted that new dishes, such as Sogogi Japchae from Korea, Vietnamese Chicken Rice, and Zhajiangmian from China, will be added to their “Best of Asia” menu.