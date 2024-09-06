ALOR GAJAH, Sept 6 — A security guard pleaded not guilty in the Alor Gajah Sessions Court here today to nine counts of incest and committing physical sexual assault on his two daughters.

The 39-year-old man entered the plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Syazana Abd Lajis.

According to the charge sheet, the man was accused of committing incest and sexually assaulting his two daughters, aged 13 and 18, at a house in Durian Tunggal between November 2018 and August this year.

The charges framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code carry a maximum prison term of 30 years and 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The accused is also facing charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

He was also charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment and whipping, as well as Section 377E of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Syazana set bail at RM12,000 for each charge, ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every two weeks, and prohibited him from harassing the victims.

The court fixed Oct 9 for mention of the case. — Bernama