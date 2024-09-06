KUCHING, Sept 6 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to five months in jail for stealing AirPods belonging to an 18-year-old.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan imposed the sentence on Alexander Maxwell Buma Amoi after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 14 years or a fine.

Alexander committed the offence in a house at Jalan Rubber Barat here on May 7.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the AirPods lodged a police report after he found that his car had been ransacked and his AirPods were missing.

He estimated the loss at RM1,200.

The police report led to Alexander’s arrest on the same day.

The investigation found that closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage showed Alexander had entered the complainant’s house area prior to stealing the AirPods, which were kept in the car.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Alexander was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post