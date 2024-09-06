JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 – Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said authorities have detected another affected river here that is believed to emit chemical odour due to pollution.

He said that the odour was traced to a part of Sungai Pandan that runs through the Taman Desa Tropika industrial area in Johor Jaya here.

He said the Johor Department of Environment (DoE) and the State Fire and Rescue Department were immediately dispatched to the area following complaints about a chemical odour in the morning.

“The authorities arrived at about 10.50am and conducted a basic search where they found a visible oil spill on the surface of Sungai Plentong. Water samples were also taken for analysis.

“The joint team found that the odour was similar to the incidents that happened yesterday in Taman Daya and Kampung Melayu Pandan on Tuesday,” he said in his latest Facebook post today.

The Yong Peng assemblyman said authorities will take immediate action following the discovery of suspicious chemicals dumped on the banks of Sungai Pandan yesterday.

Ling added that a chemical odour was later detected in Plentong that was believed to be emitted from Sungai Plentong at noon.

“Authorities continued their search along Sungai Plentong before coming across some suspicious chemical waste dumped on the banks of the river in the Taman Desa Tropika industrial area.

“The joint team immediately took necessary action and sent the samples for testing,” he said, adding that absorbent pads were also deployed to clean up some of the oil spills.

Ling said the Johor government and authorities once again condemn the actions of the irresponsible party or individual who disposed the chemical waste illegally.

He urged the public who have any information about the culprit to contact the state DoE.

It was previously reported that the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) had collected water and soil samples from Sungai Pandan in Kampung Melayu Pandan following reports of chemical odour pollution in three areas.

The initial analysis of the samples detected the presence of an unidentified chemical substance.

On Tuesday, a strong chemical odour, believed to be ammonia-based, was detected in three areas in Johor Baru. The areas involved Taman Daya, Taman Mount Austin and Taman Istimewa where the odour had caused residents to feel dizzy and nauseous.