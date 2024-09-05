PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) must ensure its subsidiary, MAB Engineering Services, takes decisive measures to attract skilled new workers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said there must be efforts to expand training programmes, and to offer competitive salary packages to appeal to skilled professionals.

He said airlines need to stay ahead in this area to maintain a strong workforce.

“There have been criticisms from the opposition, suggesting the government is allowing foreign companies into the market. However, competition in this sector cannot be avoided.

“Higher salaries naturally provide employees with better options. But, from a positive perspective, it opens the door to more high-paying job opportunities,” Loke said.

Loke was speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of the Malaysia Aviation Decarbonisation Blueprint (MADB) here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said a recent Malaysia Airlines flight incident, where a plane bound for Seoul had to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Sept 2, was still being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Loke reiterated that the decision to turn back was taken to prioritise passenger safety, adding that the airline is also taking further measures, such as reducing flight frequencies to create more room for aircraft to undergo maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

“The incident has not impacted the aviation sector as a whole, with the number of flights, aircraft and passengers continuing to rise each month,” he said.

He said the number of passengers has seen a double-digit increase this year compared to last year, adding that passenger movements are expected to reach between 95 and 105 million, and could return to pre-pandemic levels

Separately, Loke expressed concern over the increasing number of incidents involving underage drivers, which pose a serious risk to road users.

He said parents must take full responsibility for allowing their children to handle the vehicles.

“How can the ministry monitor every family? It’s the duty of parents to educate their children and ensure they don’t drive recklessly,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that a 10-year-old boy was caught driving his family’s Toyota Corolla that led to an accident with two other vehicles in Taman Arowana Impian in Seremban.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed that the boy’s parents have been detained for further investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama