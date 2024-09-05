KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has confirmed his second marriage, even claiming that his first wife, Tok Puan Jusmalailani Jusoh, went ‘meminang’ to ask for the hand of his second wife from the latter’s family a few months ago.

He also denied claims that he married his second wife since she is a police officer involved in the investigation into rare earth elements (REE) in Kedah, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“I married a police officer. The proposal process was done by my wife months ago. Alhamdulillah, all processes are perfect and orderly,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sanusi stated that both his wife and son were present during the engagement and wedding.

"On the day of the engagement and wedding, [Jusmalailani] was there, my son was also present. All processes follow procedures and are followed. So there is no issue,” he added.

He explained that his family matters are usually kept private, but he addressed the rumours to avoid any misunderstanding.

Sanusi clarified that his second wife is not connected to the REE investigation.

“My wife is not a rare earth element case investigator, she is an explosives case investigator at the official residence of the menteri besar, Seri Mentaloon,” he said.

Sanusi revealed that he had not met his second wife prior to the investigation. “She and I have not met, are not friends and are not in love. After marriage, we fell in love,” he added, as quoted by Sinar.

He also joked about his marriage, saying, “It’s not an issue, I have a quota of two more,” while addressing the speculations.

He urged the public to respect his family’s privacy and avoid sensationalising the matter.

He explained that a previous reference that he had “arrested those who wanted to arrest him” was directed at Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, not his wife.

Sanusi has been married to his first wife since February 14, 1999, and they have five children together.

Last July, the media reported that Kedah executive council (exco) members were called up to give statements to the MACC to assist in the investigation into the REE case.

Sanusi confirmed in September that he had given his statement to the MACC regarding the case.

It was also reported in October that a senior officer of the Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), and a woman, who is a director of a company, were arrested by the MACC to assist in the investigation of a corruption case involving over RM13 million as well as for abuse of power over the issue of illegal REE mining.

His former political secretary, Mohamad Hilmi Abdul Wahab, was charged in the Sessions Court on November 20 last year with soliciting and accepting bribes in connection with the REE mining project in the state.