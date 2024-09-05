MELAKA, Sept 5 — The Melaka government plans to introduce a RM10 menu as part of the Melaka Late Night Programme (MBLM) starting next month (October).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the state government strongly encourages food vendors to create their own RM10 menu options to participate in the programme.

“We urge all restaurant and stall owners to collaborate with the state government, where we will promote the RM10 menu as a highlight to attract visitors to Melaka during the MBLM,” he told reporters after officiating at the Cooperatives Appreciation Ceremony 2024 this evening.

“It is up to the vendors to come up with their own RM10 menu.”

Also present at the event were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and state Entrepreneurs Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs exco Allex Seah Choo Chin.

The Melaka government holds the MBLM programme on the first Saturday of each month, with several tourist areas offering entry tickets at prices as low as RM10. — Bernama