KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg will be coming here to attend the Malaysia Day celebrations hosted by Sabah on September 16.

Federal Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil who is jointly organising the event with the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry said that the event will be geared towards instilling patriotism and love for the country.

“We are expecting some 30,000 to 40,000 people to come, and we are hoping for good weather. Those who are unable to come out and join us can watch the event from our live feed,” he said.

The Lembah Pantai MP said that they are in the midst of making sure there will be no issues with connectivity with the large crowd plus other issues at the venue at the historic Padang Merdeka.

“The TYT who I paid a courtesy call to earlier, also brought up some views which we will do our best to accommodate,” he said.

Fahmi did not disclose the programmes planned for the night, only to say that some will be the same as previous years’ while there will be some local talents that are internationally known performing as well.

“I think we will have a good show that is enjoyable that will fire up partiotism and love for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, when questioned about dissatisfaction from Sabahans at his ministry’s messaging of celebrating Malaysia’s 67th independence, Fahmi acknowledged that Malaysia was 61 years old and said he would discuss the matter for future reference.