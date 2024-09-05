KUCHING, Sept 5 — The One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) has outlined some key preventive measures against domestic violence and shared its plan to extend their outreach to secondary school students in future.

OSCC chairperson Datuk Lily Yong said everyone can play a role in preventing domestic violence, whereby it would be best to start teaching the young ones respect and manners from an early age, both at home and in school.

“We must develop more effective programmes to reach schools, parents, and even neighbours.

“If neighbours witness any domestic violence, they should be encouraged to report it. These are essential steps we need to take,” said Yong when chairing a meeting with the OSCC committee, here yesterday.

She also highlighted the importance of setting good examples, monitoring media usage, and reaching out to schools to raise awareness and educate students about domestic violence.

“We also need to include various media, including radio and television, to work together with us and spread this message throughout Sarawak,” said Yong.

Sarawak Health Department deputy director Dr Azlee Ayub, who was also present at the meeting, shared the department’s efforts in the distribution of 35,000 multilingual pamphlets to all primary schools and district education offices across Sarawak.

Also present were OSCC secretary Ambrose Linang; legal aid director Zubaidah Sharkawi; and committee members from Miri, Sibu and Bintulu. — The Borneo Post