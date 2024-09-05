KUCHING, Sept 5 — One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) services are now available in all 21 hospitals across Sarawak, except the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre and Sentosa Psychiatric Hospital.

Sarawak Health Department deputy director Dr Azlee Ayub shared this update during a meeting with OSCC committees here yesterday.

OSCC chairwoman Datuk Lily Yong highlighted that there is a concerning rise in domestic violence cases.

However, she noted that many victims still refrain from reporting and remain unaware of the severity of the situation.

“We are here, not only myself, we are appointed by the Ministry of Health with the state government endorsing us. Now after the pandemic, it’s time to catch up again,” she said.

The OSCC aims to provide a safe, comfortable and supportive environment for the victims of domestic violence, gender violence and rape; provide medical treatment; act as a centralised inter-agency support system and protect victims from further trauma of being passed from agency to agency.

Furthermore, services are provided at the OSCC to those who come for help, such as hospital service to provide treatment for injuries, prepare medical reports and provide counselling and police department service to help take police reports if required, conduct investigations and prosecution.

Services are also available from the Social Welfare Department that provides shelter and investigates the need for Interim Protection Order and Welfare assistance, and the Legal Aid Department that provides legal service assistance.

Director of the Legal Aid Department Sarawak, Zubaidah Sharkawi, emphasised that their services are accessible to anyone seeking legal advice or assistance.

For those in need of OSCC services, head to the Emergency and Trauma Department of any hospital in Sarawak.

For further assistance, contact Sarawak General Hospital on 082-276666. — The Borneo Post