KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Several PAS leaders should also go on leave pending investigations against them, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today after the Islamist party demanded this of him.

Previously, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Zahid must take a leave of absence to ensure an independent investigation into claims that the former misled the previous Yang diPertuan Agong after the 15th general election.

“Many PAS leaders should go on leave because they are involved in the ongoing investigations,” he told reporters after the official launch of the International Legal Conference on Online Harm 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Zahid is accused of presenting misleading statutory declarations to the Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after GE15 resulted in a hung parliament.

On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid said he was prepared to be investigated over the allegations contained in the police report Bersatu Youth lodged against him over the matter.