KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A three-year contract valued at RM69,248,876.40 for the maintenance of Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Federal Highway (LPB) has been awarded to PBH Asset Management Sdn Bhd.

The Ministry of Works (KKR) announced in a statement that the Letter of Acceptance was presented today by the Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“At the same event, the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak was appointed as the government’s representative for managing the highway maintenance work.

“JKR Sarawak is a strategic partner of KKR and acts on behalf of the Malaysian government in matters related to operations, maintenance, supervision, and oversight of the work to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions set,” the statement read.

KKR also noted that the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway began in 2015 and consists of 11 packages in total, covering a distance of 829.40 km. The first package, WPC01, from Telok Melano to Semantan, was completed in 2019.

“Several packages that have completed their Defect Liability Period will be handed over to PBH Asset Management in stages to carry out maintenance work, which includes routine works (throughout the year), periodic pavement works, periodic non-pavement works, and emergency works,” said KKR.

The ministry emphasised that the maintenance of roads and public facilities is a top priority to ensure that public infrastructure, especially roads, remains in good, safe, and comfortable condition, thereby protecting road users.

“JKR Sarawak will ensure that PBH Asset Management complies with the terms outlined in the contract to ensure that the Pan Borneo Highway is maintained properly and meets quality specifications, timelines, and costs while fulfilling the expectations of the ministry and the public,” it added.

KKR noted that the Pan Borneo Highway is a commitment of the unity government aligned with the MYJalan programme, which aims to provide safe and comfortable infrastructure for all citizens. — Bernama