KUCHING, Sept 4 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) must establish a base in Bintulu because the town is a strategic location for naval operations and a vital resource hub for Sarawak, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Minister said Bintulu is a growing industrial town located in the central part of the state.

“The proposal for a TLDM base to be built there is still in the planning stages. However, given that Bintulu is a key hub for our resource export activities and an industrial centre in central Sarawak, it requires adequate protection.

“Considering Bintulu’s strategic importance, it is essential to safeguard this area, especially since it holds significant gas and oil resources, as well as vital marine life,” he said when officiating at the What About Kuching (WAK) Festival 2024 Calendar Reveal Event yesterday.

He said establishing a TLDM base in Bintulu would help in the event of an undesirable situation occurring in the area.

Abdul Karim opined if an invasion or any threat to the country’s security were to occur in Sarawak, relying on TLDM to respond from Lumut or Sabah would be too slow.

“So, we feel it’s time the Malaysian government should speed up this matter,” he stressed.

In August, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that construction of TLDM’s Maritime Region 4 Headquarters (Mawilla 4) in Bintulu would commence once the land premium payment process to the Sarawak government is finalised.

He said the establishment of this new naval base was among the topics discussed with Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

During the meeting, Abang Johari agreed to allocate land in Samalaju for MAWILLA 4, which would allow TLDM to establish a base near the Kasawari Gas Field and Patinggi Ali Shoal area in the South China Sea Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). — The Borneo Post