KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from the Rais (Head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov upon arrival in Vladivostok, Russia, early today.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the meeting was to celebrate the close friendship between Malaysia and the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as discussing various issues including economic cooperation with investors from Tatarstan and the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group Meeting.

“I also took the opportunity to explain Malaysia’s direction in several strategic areas based on the policies outlined under the Madani Economy framework, including in the areas of digital transformation, energy transition, tourism and food security.

“Hopefully this close friendship will bring the best benefits for Malaysia and also Tatarstan,” he said.

The two leaders had also met during Rustam’s visit to Malaysia last month.

Anwar is in Russia to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the largest seaport city in Russia’s far east region.

Anwar will also address the plenary session of the EEF tomorrow. — Bernama