JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) has detected a high concentration of ammonia gas in Sungai Pandan, believed to be the cause of an unpleasant chemical odour reported in parts of Johor Baru yesterday.

Johor DoE senior deputy director Mohd Rashdan Topa confirmed that elevated ammonia levels were found through tests conducted using a multi-gas detector in Kampung Melayu Pandan here.

“The highest reading was recorded at 2pm yesterday where the levels exceeded AEGL-1 for safe air concentration levels,” he told reporters after a briefing on the latest readings at Kampung Melayu Pandan today.

The Acute Exposure Guideline Levels or commonly known as AEGL are set levels of chemical concentration that pose a defined level of risk.

He added that the monitoring commenced shortly after the department received reports of the chemical odour around midnight.

“The water quality monitoring in Sungai Pandan at about 1.30pm yesterday found that the dissolved oxygen parameter readings were low,” he added, indicating potential contamination.

The latest monitoring today showed that ammonia gas levels have since decreased to normal and acceptable parameters.

Johor Department of Environment (DoE) senior deputy director Mohd Rashdan Topa (left) and several department personnel at a location where water and air samples were taken earlier along Sungai Pandan in Kampung Melayu Pandan, near Johor Baru September 4, 2024. — Picture by Ben Tan

Mohd Rashdan said that water and soil samples taken from Sungai Pandan have been sent to the state’s chemistry department to determine its content.

“We hope that the result will be known soon to assist us in the investigation into the cause of the odour,” he said.

In addition to conventional monitoring, the Johor DoE is employing drones to survey a two-kilometre stretch of Sungai Pandan for further signs of pollution.

Mohd Rashdan said, “The earlier drone monitoring along Sungai Pandan found that parts of the river were black and had oil slicks on the water’s surface that contributed to the strong odour.

“At the same time, the department also detected oil slicks in the river near the Tebrau Industrial Area which is believed to be from chemicals,” he added.

The Johor DoE plans to inspect industrial premises along Sungai Pandan, focusing on factories that use ammonia, such as those in the fertiliser and ice industries, as well as sewage plants, based on the findings by the drones.

“Johor DoE are also not dismissing the possibility that waste chemicals were dumped by a lorry from outside of the area.

“At present, only two people from the affected area have received outpatient treatment at the nearby health clinic after experiencing dizziness and nausea due to the unpleasant odour,” he said.

The discovery was made after residents in areas such as Taman Mount Austin, Taman Daya and Taman Istimewa complained of dizziness and nausea due to the strong smell yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department, including a Hazmat team, was dispatched for initial air quality monitoring immediately after the reports were received just after midnight.