KANGAR, Sept 3 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of possessing unlicensed dangerous weapons, a replica pistol, as well as firearm components and ammunition in July.

The accused, Tan Ying Hao, 52, entered the plea before Judge Norsalha Hamzah after the court interpreter read all the charges to him in Mandarin.

On the first count, Tan was accused of possessing two swords measuring 77 cm and 61 cm, without authorisation, for which he was charged under Section 7(1)(a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 (Act 357), which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment upon conviction.

The second charge involved possessing a black replica pistol inscribed with “We Wet 5168,” under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206), which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both upon conviction.

Tan also faced a third charge of possessing six components of an AR-15 firearm, including one lower receiver, two barrels, two handguards, and a front sight base, without a valid firearm license.

For the fourth charge, he is accused of possessing two unlicensed components of an M-16 firearm, specifically one magazine and one lower receiver.

As for the fifth charge, Tan is accused of possessing various ammunition, including among others.45 Auto bullets marked “A-USA”, Luger bullets marked “A-USA,” and .38 Special bullets marked “RAI 11”, all without a valid firearm license or permit.

The third to fifth charges were framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206), which provides for a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

He allegedly committed all five offenses at a restaurant here at 12.40am on July 15.

Judge Norsalha denied bail as the accused has a case pending in the Alor Setar Court, and scheduled case mention for October 11.

Deputy public prosecutor Jodia Poh Yi Tying appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Widyaevasari Mohd Kanifiah. — Bernama