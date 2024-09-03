KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Amid a flurry of online queries, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) today explained that its earlier confirmation that several popular food and beverage chains do not have halal certification, is based on their premises.

The department noted that its initial confirmation that has since gone viral was made in response to an inquiry submitted through its online public complaint management system known as SISPAA for short.

“Based on the review in JAKIM's MYeHALAL system, the halal status for the premises of Johnny’s Restaurant, Black Canyon, Dolly Dim Sum, Mr. Dakgalbi, and Bungkus Kaw Kaw is that they are not holders of the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

“Therefore, the response provided by the department was generated through this Public Complaint Management System,” Jakim said in a post on its Facebook page.

It added that a re-examination through the Malaysian Halal Portal showed that the Ayam Penyet Best chain has four outlets with valid Malaysian Halal Certificates.

The department said this information has been resent to the original person who posed the question via email on the very same day, which was yesterday at 11.36pm.

It encouraged those with questions on the halal status of premises or products to verify them directly through the Malaysian Halal Portal.

Several online users took to social media earlier today to weigh in amid confusion over the halal status of these four F&B outlets.

“I would like to cross check this letter. To me it doesn’t seem authentic as letters from Jakim always have a different format. And I have cross-checked Dolly Dim Sum has an active halal certificate,” said an X user using the moniker Karat.

Another X user identified as Khairul Aqmal sought to educate other social media posters asserting that Dolly Dim Sum and Bungkus Kaw-Kaw have no halal certification by directing them to the government halal directory, and providing the links in his post.

“Their outlets do not halal certs yet. But both businesses have claimed their central kitchen have halal certs,” he said.

Johnny’s Restaurant serves Thai-style steamboat; Black Canyon also serves Thai cuisine; Bungkus Kaw-Kaw is a cafe; Dolly Dim Sum serves dim sum without pork which is forbidden to Muslims; and Mr Dakgalbi serves Korean cuisine.