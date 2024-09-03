MIRI, Sept 3 — A fire broke out outside a house in Taman Riverview, Senadin due to a gas pipeline leak last night.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said they received a call about the incident at 10.52pm and five firefighters were immediately despatched to the scene.

“When they arrived at the scene at 10.56pm, there was indeed a fire which was caused by leakage from the gas pipeline,” he said.

He added that firefighters proceeded to put out the flames and managed to control the situation at 11.10pm.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident

“After ensuring the situation was safe, the firefighters called off the operation at 11.56pm.” — The Borneo Post