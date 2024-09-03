KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry will focus on improving internet access in schools and higher education institutions for Budget 2025.

He stated that efforts are being made to ensure students have the best possible internet connectivity, in line with the priorities set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure that schools and higher education institutions have optimal internet access, both indoors and outdoors,” Fahmi said, adding that this remains a top priority.

He mentioned that the ministry is also focusing on the creative economy, with particular emphasis on MyTV and the National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

The Lembah Pantai MP cited the success of previous initiatives like the Film in Malaysia Incentive (Fimi), which he believes have set a strong foundation for growth in the creative sector.

Under Fimi, there will be a 30 percent cash rebate on qualifying Malaysian spend for foreign and do2mestic producers for content development specifically for film, television and other screen production in Malaysia.

“Previously, we saw positive results from government initiatives like Fimi and we are proposing several things in anticipation of the prime minister’s announcement on October 18, in conjunction with the budget,” he added.

Asked on the second 5G network, Fahmi said the ministry is likely in the final stages before the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) completes the tender process, which began on August 1.

He then said that several key principles have been agreed upon by all telco companies before acquiring shares in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

“Firstly, the sustainability of DNB is paramount. Secondly, the services from any potential second network must not cost more than those currently offered by DNB.”

“Thirdly, the quality of service must meet or exceed the standards set by DNB,” he added.

Fahmi said an announcement on the parties involved in developing the second network is expected in the coming weeks.

He added that the matter has been handed over to the MCMC for further review.