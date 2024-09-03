GEORGE TOWN, Sept 3 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has stated that the state government will respond appropriately to any actions taken by the Kedah state government regarding the raw water usage issue.

He added that if Kedah decides to pursue legal action against Penang, the state will be prepared to face them in court.

“If all they do is talk about it, then we will respond in the same manner accordingly,” he said in a press conference after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and JetBlue Sdn Bhd.

He was responding to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s comment yesterday that the state is preparing to take legal action against Penang to seek compensation for raw water usage.

Sanusi claimed Chow was the one who told them to bring the matter to court.

Kedah has repeatedly demanded for compensation from Penang for extracting raw water from Sungai Muda since 2010.

In previous years, the Penang state government has stated it has Riparian Water Rights and that the river also flowed through Penang as documented under the Kedah and Penang (Alteration of Boundary) Act 1985.

Chow said if the matter was to go to court, there are laws and international conventions regarding Riparian Water Rights.

“The court has to decide on this but there are other international conventions on water sources involving more than one country or state,” he said.