PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — National football squad Harimau Malaya will receive a special allocation of RM15 million to boost their performance, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the allocation is to take care of the squad’s welfare.

“This RM15 million allocation will be specifically for Harimau Malaya. RM10 million will be from the government and RM5 million from the private sector, which I have sourced.

“This will ensure that the squad’s welfare and coaching needs are met,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, said in his monthly assembly at the Finance Ministry here.

Anwar said the special allocation will also be focused on raising the reputation of the national football team.

Anwar said he took “lessons” from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Where did I learn this from? Sir Alex Ferguson.

“He told me how the welfare of each football player in the squad must be placed as priority,” he said.