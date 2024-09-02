KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Malaysian universities appear to be a favoured destination for Chinese nationals, reflecting a notable surge in applications since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) obtained by Malay Mail showed a significant increase in the number of new applications from Chinese nationals from 2020 to the present.

In 2020, Malaysian universities received 8,876 applications from China. This figure nearly doubled in 2021, reaching 19,202 and the upward trajectory persisted into 2023, when 26,627 applications were recorded.

The current year has already seen substantial activity, with 17,355 new applications logged from January to July 2024.

If this trend continues, 2024 is poised to surpass the previous year’s numbers, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as a preferred choice for Chinese nationals seeking higher education here.

Based on this year’s data from January until July, Chinese nationals make up the largest number of applications for tertiary education in Malaysia, outpacing the number of applications from Bangladesh (3,244), Indonesia (3,145), India (1,393), Japan (1,345), and Pakistan (1,178).

The top 10 most sought-after programmes in Malaysia among students from China (from 2020–present): Business and Administration (29,093 applications) Teacher Training and Education Sciences (11,532) Humanities (6,412) General Programmes (6,288) Computing (6,080) Journalism and Information (4,663) Arts (4,538) Social and Behavioural Sciences (4,199) Engineering and Engineering Trades (3,298) Health (1,730)

According to EMGS chief marketing officer Lewis Tang Shyue Song, Malaysia has become an increasingly attractive destination for international students from China seeking quality higher education.

“About 45 per cent of student applications in Malaysia are from China, which underscores the critical importance of the market in our global education strategy.”

He said, EMGS, which is a one-stop centre for international students under the purview of the Higher Education Ministry, has facilitated direct engagements between Malaysian and Chinese universities, streamlined visa processes and showcased Malaysia’s cost-effective multicultural environment with English-medium programmes to boost the number of Chinese nationals students in Malaysia.

How do international students benefit Malaysia?

International students contribute significantly to Malaysia’s economy through educational and living expenditures.

According to unofficial estimations from industry players, these students averagely spend between RM25,000 and RM30,000 annually on tuition fees and RM15,000 to RM18,000 on living expenses.

With an average annual expenditure of RM44,000 per student, the economic contribution of students from China alone — based on the applications received last year — is estimated at over RM1.17 billion.

This substantial spending benefits various sectors, including education, tourism, and retail.

Guangzhou native Katerina Liang finds Malaysia a fascinating country with cultural diversity. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Why Malaysia?

Thanks to Malaysia’s diversity and foreign-friendly advantages, several factors have made the country an attractive destination for students from China.

University of Malaya (UM) student Katerina Liang, pursuing her post-graduate studies in the English Language, said she finds Malaysia a fascinating country with cultural diversity.

The 24-year-old, who has been here since last year, said she likes the laid-back culture here when compared to her hometown in Guangzhou. For her, the proximity to home and the cost of studying in Malaysia were the main determining factors.

“It only takes four hours for me to get home to visit my family, and I enjoy the weather. The cost of living is similar to my home but relatively cheaper than there,” said Liang.

Liang said the same programme she is studying at UM would cost double in China.

“I’m also planning to continue my post-graduate studies at UM after I finish my Master’s degree programme,” she said.

Arya Ma from Fujian province in China chose Malaysia for her post-graduate studies due to affordable cost of living and education. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Another Master’s degree student, Arya Ma from Fujian Province, said she chose Malaysia for her post-graduate studies in Engineering and Building Construction from the pool of options that included New Zealand, Hong Kong and Europe.

“The cost of living and education in Malaysia is much more affordable when compared to other countries, hence I chose Malaysia for my further studies.

“I like Malaysia and I’m also learning basic Malay,” Ma added.

Ma, who has been here since last year, said she is also considering staying to further pursue her post-graduate studies.

Chinese national Lee Jia Yi pursues Master’s degree in Business Development at UM. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Apart from affordability, the quality of education in Malaysia was a reason why 24-year-old Lee Jia Yi chose UM.

Pursuing her Master’s degree in Business Development, Lee said she enjoys studying in Malaysia, saying: “I like the relaxed atmosphere here.”

Despite having limited English proficiency, Lee said she doesn’t see that as an obstacle as most people here are friendly.

“My lecturers are very nice and friendly,” she said.