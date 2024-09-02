PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 – More than half of the inmates in Malaysia are behind bars due to drug-related offences, whether for consumption or trafficking.

“Sixty-eight per cent of prisoners have drug-related offences whether under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 or another Act,” Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the press after the conference, here, today.

There are about 10,000 patients in the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) and about 7,000 are undergoing rehabilitation within the community, he said.

Saifuddin was speaking at the Domestic Security Conference 2024 that was attended by 800 participants from various sectors, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations and security officials, among others.

At the conference, a resolution was agreed on to name drug and substance crimes as the main threat to the country's security.

The resolution was decided after the presentation of 30 papers across four areas, in Putrajaya, today. The four areas in discussion were border security, cyber safety, public peace and social security.

Other matters brought up in the conference will still be considered by the government. However, the drug problem remained the core issue.

“Drugs and substance-related offences are the main issues, including smuggling and (drug) misuse that invites serious implications to our political, economic and social stability,” Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ruji Ubi said as he presented the resolution here, today.

Saifuddin also said that some violent criminals begin as drug offenders, thus stopping the root of the problem was essential.

He said the planned amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 are a big step as it would end the criminalisation of drug users and provide rehabilitation instead, especially for “those who come voluntarily.”

However, the punitive laws in the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 remained.

Based on the resolution, the government will utilise technology maximally by using drones, satellite monitoring and automatic detection systems in high-risk areas at the borders.

Putrajaya also will increase collaborations with security agencies at a national and international level, increase manpower, strengthen the integrity of enforcement officers, build resilient infrastructure, implement more aggressive operations at a national and global level, and enforce existing laws.

Further, the government plans to fortify the current rehabilitation and treatment programs holistically and promote public awareness programs against drugs and substance use.

The government also will encourage economic development at the nation’s borders to reduce the prevalence of the illegal drug trade in the area via public participation in the local economy.