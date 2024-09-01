KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Warisan information chief Azis Jamman has called on the government to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) without further delay.

In a statement, he said that it is crucial for the country to remember the agreement that laid the foundation for the inception of Malaysia.

Azis said, “I firmly believe that Sabah’s rights must be fulfilled without delay,”

“MA63 was signed, agreed upon, and sealed in 1963 by the leaders of Sabah, Sarawak, (Singapore then) and Malaya, which led to the formation of Malaysia.

Azis added that implementing MA63 is a constitutional requirement and does not need further deliberation.

“The time for implementation is now,” he stated.

The former Sepanggar MP reminded the country’s leaders that the agreement involves more than the state’s 40 per cent special revenue grant.

He said that MA63 also defines the allocation of funds between the federal and state governments through the Federal List, State List, and Concurrent List stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“These lists are embedded in the Constitution and are structured to ensure that national and local needs are adequately financed while respecting the autonomy and special considerations of different states, particularly Sabah and Sarawak,” Azis said.

“It is crucial to fulfil and honour what is already embedded in the Malaysian Constitution.

“There should be no more committees, no more discussions, no more negotiations, and no more meetings,” he added.

The former deputy home minister also called on all Sabahans to unite in urging the federal government to honour and implement MA63.