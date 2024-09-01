An increasing number of Malaysian students are choosing to study in China due to lower tuition fees, living costs, and the availability of scholarships.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — An increasing number of Malaysian students are choosing to study in China, attracted by lower costs, the rising reputation of Chinese universities and the availability of scholarships.

Universiti Malaya’s Institute of China Studies associate professor and director Ngeow Chow-Bing said full or partial scholarships for foreign students are common in many Chinese universities, and the reputation of these institutions is also on the rise, according to the Straits Times.

“The trend of Malaysians heading to China for further studies has been increasing, and I expect it will continue to do so, as China’s universities and various government entities have been providing generous scholarships,” he said.

Ngeow, who co-authored a book titled Rising China’s Soft Power in South-east Asia: Impact On Education And Popular Culture, also highlighted the appeal of building relationships in China, which could provide future business or economic opportunities.

“Another advantage is the perceived benefit of cultivating ties and relationships, while studying in China, that will offer business or economic opportunities in the future.”

Ngeow said that the reputation of China’s universities is “attracting more students, especially from the ethnic Chinese community in Malaysia”.

China’s universities have been climbing in global rankings, with Tsinghua University in Beijing moving to 12th place from 23rd in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings between 2020 and 2024.

Peking University was ranked 14th, and seven mainland Chinese universities made it to the world’s top 100 universities list this year, compared to three in 2020.

The Association of Graduates from Universities and Colleges of China in Malaysia reported that around 1,800 Malaysian students studied in China in 2007.

This number grew to about 9,500 by 2019, and an estimated 10,000 Malaysian students were studying in China in 2023.

Association president Lim Kok Yan said affordable tuition fees and living expenses in China are key factors driving this trend, adding that many Chinese universities and government bodies offer generous scholarships, making education in China more accessible.

Tuition fees and living costs in China are generally lower than in Western countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, which remain popular study destinations for Malaysians.

For instance, studying medicine at Shanghai Jiao Tong University costs about 29,400 yuan (RM17,852) annually.

In contrast, annual tuition fees at a Malaysian private university can reach RM110,000, while medical school fees in the UK and Australia range from £38,000 (RM214,895) to A$60,000 (RM175,222), respectively.

Monthly living expenses in China, including accommodation, food, and transport, typically range from 2,000 to 4,000 yuan.

In Australia, monthly living expenses for students usually range between A$2,000 and A$3,000.

“Studying in China costs less than studying in many other countries,” said PhD student at Xiamen University’s Department of Anthropology and Ethnology Gooi Ming Kuan.

Gooi, supported by a Chinese government scholarship, previously completed his Master’s degree at Xiamen University on a scholarship.

“The overall academic atmosphere is better in prestigious schools (in China) in at least three ways: a high level of teaching and research by academics, a high level of independent learning awareness and basic academic knowledge among students, and an extensive library collection,” Gooi said.

For many students, the opportunity to immerse themselves in Chinese language and culture is a significant draw.

Mandarin-language teacher Norizzati Muhamad Maulana, who graduated from Beijing Language and Culture University in 2019 on a Malaysian government scholarship, found her experience in China invaluable for her goal of becoming a Mandarin-language teacher.

“I liked studying in China... The environment really helped my language studies a lot. Furthermore, I was studying Mandarin, so it helped me to improve fast,” Norizzati said.

The 28-year-old now teaches Mandarin at a government primary school in Selangor.

The modern infrastructure in China, including cashless payments and bike-friendly cities, left a lasting impression on Norizzati and many other Malaysian students.

Architect Koid Chun Chen, who holds a master’s degree in architecture from Tsinghua University, was attracted by advanced building technology and lower tuition fees compared to universities in the UK and Australia.

“I was shocked by the scale of Tsinghua campus as there are numerous gardens, libraries, canteen buildings, theatres, markets, sports facilities, student apartments and more. It is almost like a little city,” Koid told ST.

He also recalled how the university provided care packages when he arrived in Beijing during the tail end of the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2022.

“The locals were also helpful and very kind to us,” he added.

As Malaysia and China celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties this year, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi has encouraged young Malaysians to study in China, citing the country’s technological advancements.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years and its main source of investment.

One notable graduate of Tsinghua University is Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who earned his second master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the university between 2017 and 2019.

“There’s a strong political and economic relationship between the two countries, and China’s post-pandemic reopening has provided significant optimism for Malaysian companies,” Tengku Zafrul stated in an interview with Beijing-based media group Caixin Global last year.

Association president Lim said, “Malaysian students with Chinese study experience are highly sought after by Chinese companies, significantly enhancing their employment prospects.”

The Malaysian government has approached Tsinghua and Shanghai Fudan universities to establish branch campuses in Malaysia.

In 2016, Xiamen University became the first Chinese university to set up an international branch campus in Selangor, offering courses in accounting, economics, and engineering.