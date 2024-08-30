KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants tomorrow’s National Day 2024 celebrations to be used to further enhance unity among the people.

He said this is because the independence enjoyed today was achieved through the strength of its people, who were united.

“I want to invite all Malaysians to welcome the independence celebration on the strength of every race that is united, although each has a different opinion. In this beloved country of ours, every citizen must be given protection, shown love and given sufficient defence.

“Is it that simple? No, it’s not easy. If there are territories, there will be fragmented politics to find strength, they play on sentiments. My race does not get any rewards... the innocent public is easily swayed by the sentiment of fueling the fire of racism,” he said during the National Day 2024 address here today

Anwar said this to over 7,000 guests, comprising those from various agencies such as civil servants, educators from schools and institutions of higher education, student representative council, police retirees and non-governmental organisations.

He said previous leaders feared and regretted such matters, which still haunt him.

However, Anwar is confident that with the people’s new-found determination and spirit of independence, the country will remain harmonious.

“It’s not wrong if each race defends their fate... not wrong for us to stipulate Islam and lift the position of Islam and the beliefs of other religions, not wrong to have feelings to care for our region, our area, our villages, our states.

“But all these beliefs can be done with a spirit of love for one nation and for countries that rely on one another,” he said.

As such, Anwar called on the people to use this year’s National Day and the spirit of independence to strengthen unity among Malaysians.

“Believe me, this country is exceptional because of its exceptional people. Our nation’s potential is even greater if we come together to elevate it as a key nation on the global stage.

“What is lacking in our country? Awareness, enlightenment, investment appeal, educational standards, and healthcare facilities all require improvement. We must ensure no one is left behind, from the wealthiest to the most disadvantaged. Our nation has the capability...,” he said.

The event, organised by the National Unity Ministry, saw the participation of Cabinet ministers, civil servants, unity groups such as Rukun Tetangga, members of the Rukun Negara Secretariat, Rukun Negara Clubs, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), private sector representatives and the general public.

Anwar also highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a deep sense of independence and patriotic spirit to uphold national unity, in line with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day theme, Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka. — Bernama