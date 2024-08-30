KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Sessions Court has set September 27 for the mention of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s corruption charges related to the Jana Wibawa case.

Judge Azura Alwi set the date pending the Court of Appeal’s decision on Muhyiddin’s review application to restore his discharge and acquittal (DAA) in the case, according to the New Straits Times.

A five-member Court of Appeal panel was initially expected to deliver its verdict on Muhyiddin’s application on August 20, but this has been pushed to September 11.

The Pagoh MP is appealing the decision by appellate court justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk SM Komathy Suppiah.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin represented the prosecution, while lawyer Chetan Jethwani appeared for the 76-year-old, who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu president.

On February 28, the judges allowed the prosecution to reinstate four power abuse charges and ordered the case to be remitted to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The prosecution’s appeal came after a High Court judge acquitted and released Muhyiddin from the charges last August, ruling that they were “all defective and in bad faith.”

On March 10 last year, authorities charged Muhyiddin with using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies: Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, as well as from Datuk Azman Yusoff for the party.

The offences allegedly occurred at the Prime Minister’s Office in Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and August 20, 2021.

On April 18, Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional chairman, filed an application to quash the four charges under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.