KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Sessions Court here today was told that RM49,000 was deposited into the private bank account of former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan two years ago.

Maybank Bukit Damansara branch assistant manager Fazilah Omar, 49, also confirmed that the amount was deposited into Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan’s Maybank Islamic account, via a cheque dated Oct 25, 2022.

However, the 11th prosecution witness was unable to identify the individual who made the deposit.

“I can confirm the deposit of RM49,000, but I cannot specify who made the deposit, as this was not within my responsibility. If we want to know the details of the cheque, we can make a request to the head office (Maybank),” she said when referred to the bank account statement.

Fazilah said this during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali at the trial of Wan Saiful, who is facing 18 charges of money laundering and two charges of corruption in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

When asked about the frequency of the RM49,000 transaction, the witness said, “There was only one transaction, on Oct 25, 2022.”

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad resumes on Sept 3.

Wan Saiful, 49, is accused of soliciting a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan, to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure the Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Highway Intersection project from the Malaysian government, valued at RM232 million.

He is also accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 in cash, through his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd’s CIMB Bank account, from Nepturis Sdn Bhd’s Maybank Islamic account, as an inducement for aiding the company secure the project.

The Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament allegedly committed both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana, in April 2022; and at CIMB Bank’s Bukit Tunku branch, between July 8 and Sept 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful also faces 18 money laundering charges, involving RM5.59 million. These charges include transferring and using illicit funds to pay for a Ford Ranger vehicle, making payments to the National Sports Council of Malaysia, and transferring money to various company accounts, including Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at CIMB Bank’s Bukit Tunku Branch, between Aug 12 and Nov 13, 2022, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama