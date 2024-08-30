KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A statute of Buddha was found pushed to the ground in a Kuala Terengganu temple this morning, with police suspecting a disgruntled 4D punter to be responsible.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Noor said a worker at the Choo Men Thong temple discovered the four-faced statue on the floor with broken glass surrounding it.

“The statue was not damaged but was pushed to the floor by an unknown individual,” Azli was quoted as saying.

“The temple is not guarded at night, does not have CCTV surveillance, and is not gated.”

The police official clarified that the incident was not motivated by race or religion.

Instead, he said it was more likely over the practice of visitors to the temple praying for numbers be used for betting.

Azli also said this would not be the first time an upset gambler has vandalised the temple built around 80 years ago.

He said an investigation has been opened under Section 295 of the Penal Code for damaging a religious place, which is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.