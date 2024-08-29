KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The deal for the Johor and Singapore special economic zone (SEZ) is reportedly expected to be signed by November, the state government said.

Finance news Bloomberg cited Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi saying that the both parties are still ironing out the details and have been delayed by leadership meetings.

“It’ll be signed hopefully by November,” he was quoted saying.

“All relevant parties, decision makers, are coming on board to make sure this happens.”

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Straits Times cited anonymous sources saying some difficulties in ironing out the project’s details have delayed the original Malaysian deadline.

Some of the issues include disagreements over contributions to a “facilitation” fund for companies entering Johor and the lack of skilled workers, the sources said.

Malaysia and Singapore are currently in discussions to create a joint or “facilitation” fund to support Singaporean companies expanding their operations in the Johor-Singapore SEZ.

There is also a push to set numerical goals for the number of Singaporean businesses establishing a presence in the SEZ.

The SEZ, formally unveiled in October 2023 during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Singapore for the 10th leaders’ retreat, is designed as an integrated business and investment zone aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods across the border.

The project is expected to encompass Iskandar Malaysia and Pengerang, covering 3,505 square kilometres in southern Johor — an area more than four times the size of Singapore.