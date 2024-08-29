KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak stands at a critical juncture where the state must decouple economic growth from unsustainable energy and resource consumption, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the shift will not happen on its own as it requires Sarawak to embrace green economy policies to drive this transition.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s green economy policy focuses on several key objectives, including ensuring complete dedication to safeguarding its unique biodiversity and natural resources.

“Rather than seeing nature as something to take from, we should perceive it as natural capital to invest in for protection and conservation.

“We are committed to fostering inclusive growth through sustainable resource use, ensuring that our economic growth does not lead to an overconsumption of resources and high greenhouse gas emissions,” he said in his keynote address at the Australia-Asean Business Forum 2024 in Sydney, Australia today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak’s shift to a green economy depends greatly on sustainable energy.

Therefore, he said the state has set an ambitious goal to achieve a 10-gigawatt renewable energy mix by 2030 or the ‘102030’ goal.

“We are actively exploring innovative methods to harness energy through hydropower potential, solar, biomass, sustainable fuels, and hydrogen. These efforts create a dynamic landscape for investors interested in sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

“Moreover, renewable energy has emerged as a significant draw for investors who are committed to reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future,” he added. — Bernama