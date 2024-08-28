NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 28 — A total of 7,238 user accounts here will experience a scheduled water supply disruption from tomorrow to Friday following the closure of the 600mm main pipe in Sungai Krian here.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the water supply disruption occurred within a period of 12 hours, starting at 10pm tomorrow until 10am on Friday.

“Water supply disruption due to the closure of the main 600mm pipe in Sungai Krian is for the diversion of 600mm MS (mild steel) pipes for bridge upgrading works across Sungai Krian and the construction of a flyover across Jalan Federal to Jalan Transkrian by the Public Works Department,” according to a post on the website Its Facebook, today.

PBAPP informed that the areas involved in the water supply disruption are along Jalan Besar Datuk Keramat, along Jalan Permatang Keling and along Jalan Sempadan.

In addition, the areas involved are Permatang Tok Mahat, Tanjung Berembang, Sungai Acheh, Sungai Udang, Sungai Chenaam and Sungai Bakau.

Affected users are advised to store enough water for use throughout the water supply interruption period and PBAPP will update the status of this supply disruption via Facebook or contact the 24-hour call centre at 04-255 8255. — Bernama