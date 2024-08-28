KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — At Umno’s recently-concluded Annual General Assembly, which was marked by a more upbeat mood than in recent years, there was one issue that continues to drive conversations within the party — the imprisonment of its former president and ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He began his sentence in August 2022.

Since then, his case has been a rallying cry for many within Umno, culminating in renewed calls for his release at this year’s assembly. But why does Umno seem so determined to secure a pardon for Najib?

A symbol of youth empowerment?

One of the loudest voices in favour of Najib’s release comes from Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh. According to Dr Akmal, Najib’s tenure as prime minister saw a significant increase in opportunities for young Malaysians.

He claimed that freeing Najib will boost Umno’s appeal among younger voters, who see him as a leader committed to their advancement and one that can “truly serve”.

This sentiment was echoed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who said that pushing for Najib’s pardon is among the top demands from the party’s grassroots.

At the assembly, Asyraf mentioned that 72 divisions had urged the leadership to continue fighting for Najib’s release, viewing it as a strategic move to regain the party’s dominance.

International Islamic University Malaysia political analyst Syaza Syukri said Najib is regarded as a ‘big brother’ who in their eyes has done a lot for the country. For that reason, the supporters feel he deserves mercy.

“Moreover, Najib is seen as a uniting force, as a kind of ‘statesman’. He is a ‘good guy’ for all he has done for Malaysia and the Malay community.

“Now after the final decision by the Federal Court, Malay voters especially have shifted support to Perikatan Nasional... so I think Umno is just trying to invigorate their own base only,” she said.

Grassroots popularity

Najib’s popularity among Umno’s base remains strong, which explains why party leaders continue to push this narrative.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan notes that while Najib’s legal conviction makes it difficult to sway public opinion outside the party, his influence within Umno is undeniable.

Azmi believes that Najib’s return, even in an advisory capacity, could help the party regain the Malay voter base it lost in 2018. However, this effort faces significant hurdles outside Umno where scepticism and opposition to his release remain high.

“Najib remains highly popular among the grassroots, so advocating for his release could significantly benefit Umno. Within Umno, Najib’s influence and presence are undeniable.

“However, outside Umno, the situation is more complex. He has been legally convicted, and it is challenging to convince those outside the party of his merit. For Umno, regaining Malay support, which was lost in GE14, is crucial.

“Najib’s presence could enhance Umno’s appeal to the Malay electorate. The current leadership faces a critical situation, especially if Najib desires to reclaim his former position as Umno president,” he said.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made an emotional appeal during his closing speech at the assembly, reminiscing about his time in office with Najib in a poem he recited in his closing speech.

Zahid’s heartfelt speech resonated with the audience, highlighting the personal bonds and loyalty that continue to drive support for Najib within the party.

These emotional displays extend beyond speeches. At the assembly, video montages and tributes to Najib were prominently featured, drawing tears from delegates and reinforcing the sense of loyalty to the former leader.

In response, Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is from PKR, asserted this week that the legal process must be adhered to when it comes to pardoning a convict.

Following renewed calls from Umno delegates to free and pardon disgraced Najib, Fahmi said that the process must be their focus for now.