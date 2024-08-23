KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The full pardon and release from prison for Umno’s convicted former leader Datuk Seri Najib Razak was one of the top proposals from the party grassroots raised at its annual convention, secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Umno's annual general assembly today, Asyraf said 72 divisions had asked for Umno to continue to fight for a full pardon for Najib.

“We've received 171 requests or proposals from the various divisions and the top proposal from 72 divisions was for us to fight and demand for a full pardon for Bossku Datuk Seri Najib Razak. As long as Najib is stuck behind a steel cage, the voices and initiatives of Umno will not stop.

“In fact, give the party’s top brass your full support and trust and continue to pray for the best as this is the most powerful weapon we have so that Najib's release will happen soon and in accordance with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Najib was found guilty of misapproriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of sovereign investment fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in prison and a RM210 million fine.

He began his jail sentence on August 23, 2022.

In February, the Federal Territories Pardons Board agreed to halve the jail term to six years, which means Najib can be released earlier on August 23, 2028 if he also manages to pay his reduced fine of RM50 million before that date.

