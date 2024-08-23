KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The plight of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will continue to be championed by Umno, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

The Umno president said that despite many questioning his bid for house arrest on behalf of Najib and the pardons granted to Najib by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to securing the former prime minister’s release.

“My fellow members, we have never forgotten the struggle to defend our comrade, who is also our leader and who remains behind bars.

“As I explained during the president’s briefing yesterday, our fight to defend Datuk Seri Najib has never ceased. If anyone still questions our commitment, the party’s stance remains unwavering.

“Although some have questioned the affidavit concerning the Titah Addendum, sworn by me and Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy regarding the execution of Najib’s remaining sentence through house arrest, it serves as proof that our commitment has never wavered. God willing, we will not stop until Bossku receives justice,” he said today during his opening speech at Umno’s annual general assembly.

MORE TO COME