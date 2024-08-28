SEREMBAN, Aug 28 — The Negeri Sembilan state government’s free bus service for the Seremban, Jempol, and Nilai routes was fully terminated beginning June 1, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the service had to be discontinued due to low public response and was replaced by the myBAS service, operated by the Ministry of Transport.

“We have been operating the free bus service for a long time, but the response has been less than encouraging. Most of the users were foreign nationals, not locals.

“Since we now have the myBAS service, which is a public bus service covering the same routes across all areas and districts in the state, we feel that the free bus service is no longer necessary,” he said at a press conference after the State Executive Council Meeting here today.

He said that the myBAS service also offered similar benefits, including free rides for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, children, and school students, in addition to covering the same routes from villages to districts.

He added that about 90 myBAS buses were available, covering all districts in Negeri Sembilan.

“The public can still use this bus service as usual, according to the scheduled routes.

“However, if there is a strong demand to reinstate the (state government’s bus) service, we will reconsider it in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that the state government would review proposals to upgrade the infrastructure at bus terminals in all districts of the state.

He said that a thorough study needed to be conducted to avoid ‘white elephant’ projects due to lack of use and low public interest.

“There is no point in creating something that does not fully benefit the people. If we proceed, we must also consider the maintenance costs. However, if it truly benefits the people, the state government has no issue with reviewing and upgrading the existing terminals,” he said.

Previously, the state government provided a free bus service beginning Jan 21, 2020, with a frequency of once every hour from 6.30 am to 5:30 pm, covering routes in Seremban, Nilai, and Jempol. — Bernama